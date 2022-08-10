John Lee to perform an outdoor concert at Comox’s Anderton Gardens

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

Jazz lovers, please mark your calendar for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, when John Lee will perform a special concert at The Gardens on Anderton.

We’re never sure whether Lee will appear as a guitarist, percussionist or pianist – he’s superb on all three. But his recent interview revealed his plans for this concert.

“As a multi-instrumentalist, I will be leading a trio on guitar, featuring compositions by prominent jazz legends as well as original interpretations of the Great American Songbook,” he said. “What makes this concert super special is the company I will be keeping: Kosma Busheikin, bass, and Graham Villette on drums.”

Lee spends most of his time leading groups on the piano as well as working as a sideman bassist, so this performance, as a guitarist for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert, will be a rare occurrence.

“Expect to be uplifted by a tune like Somethin’ Special by the great hard-bop pianist Sonny Clark or to be serenaded with a standard like I Thought About You by Jimmy Van Heusen.

“We’re really looking forward to an outdoor performance in Anderton Gardens. But then, it’s always a pleasure to perform for the Jazz Society, and the appreciative audience.”

Shaded seating will be provided under the marquis, but fans are also invited to bring their own picnic-style meal and drinks to enjoy under one of the tree-shaded spots around the garden. Soft drinks and ices will also be available at the Gardens gift shop.

Showtime for this two-hour performance will be at 5 p.m. The Gardens are located directly behind Anderton Nursery (2012 Anderton Rd., Comox). Please follow the directions of the parking assistants and look for the “Live Jazz” sign. Admission is $20, payable by cash only.

More information about the wide-ranging series of forthcoming live jazz concerts for the 2022-2023 season, hosted by the Jazz Society, is available under the calendar tab at www.georgiastraightjazz.com.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

