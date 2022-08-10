John Lee plays an outdoor concert at the Gardens on Anderton Thursday, Aug. 11. Photo by William F Jorgensen

John Lee to perform an outdoor concert at Comox’s Anderton Gardens

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

Jazz lovers, please mark your calendar for 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, when John Lee will perform a special concert at The Gardens on Anderton.

We’re never sure whether Lee will appear as a guitarist, percussionist or pianist – he’s superb on all three. But his recent interview revealed his plans for this concert.

“As a multi-instrumentalist, I will be leading a trio on guitar, featuring compositions by prominent jazz legends as well as original interpretations of the Great American Songbook,” he said. “What makes this concert super special is the company I will be keeping: Kosma Busheikin, bass, and Graham Villette on drums.”

Lee spends most of his time leading groups on the piano as well as working as a sideman bassist, so this performance, as a guitarist for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society concert, will be a rare occurrence.

“Expect to be uplifted by a tune like Somethin’ Special by the great hard-bop pianist Sonny Clark or to be serenaded with a standard like I Thought About You by Jimmy Van Heusen.

“We’re really looking forward to an outdoor performance in Anderton Gardens. But then, it’s always a pleasure to perform for the Jazz Society, and the appreciative audience.”

Shaded seating will be provided under the marquis, but fans are also invited to bring their own picnic-style meal and drinks to enjoy under one of the tree-shaded spots around the garden. Soft drinks and ices will also be available at the Gardens gift shop.

Showtime for this two-hour performance will be at 5 p.m. The Gardens are located directly behind Anderton Nursery (2012 Anderton Rd., Comox). Please follow the directions of the parking assistants and look for the “Live Jazz” sign. Admission is $20, payable by cash only.

More information about the wide-ranging series of forthcoming live jazz concerts for the 2022-2023 season, hosted by the Jazz Society, is available under the calendar tab at www.georgiastraightjazz.com.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyJazz

Previous story
Baird, Black and White Trio plays Denman Hall Saturday, Aug. 13

Just Posted

File photo of building site in Courtenay.
Contractors, CVRD struggle with building permit backlog

Peter Kent is longtime movie stuntman for Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Submitted photo)
Off The Page: Peter Kent discusses life as Arnold Schwarzenegger’s movie stuntman

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox-Puerto Vallarta direct flight returning later this year

The board for Rotary Club of the Comox Valley. Website photo
Rotary Club of the Comox Valley 50/50 draw raises $10,000 for the Comox Valley Food Bank