John Miller Trio jazzing things up in Courtenay

Jon Miller brings his recently formed trio to the Flying Canoe in Courtenay for a concert on Nov. 17.

This Thursday’s jazz concert at The Flying Canoe marks the return of one of our region’s most versatile and inspiring jazz artists, when Jon Miller will take the stage at 7:30 pm. But the lineup is changed in this post-pandemic era.

“Starting in 2020 as a pandemic-adapted two-piece organ and drums unit playing a variety of jazz standards, blues and some funky stuff, this small but mighty band’s first public performance occurred in November 2021 at Hermann’s Jazz Club,” said Miller. “With special guest Joey Smith joining the group on guitar for more than half the evening, this date marked the birth of the Jon Miller Trio.”

Fast forward a year to November 2022 and the band you are about to hear has evolved into Jon Miller on drums, Andrew Janusson on guitar, and Tony Genge on organ.

The trio will perform standards and originals inspired by classic organ jazz of the 1960s. Regular jazz members will remember that all three of these musicians are superb leaders in their own right. This is your opportunity to hear how they spiral off each other’s improvisations.

The band’s credentials include Jon Miller: McGill University Jazz; Dr. Tony Genge, former faculty S.t Francis-Xavier University jazz program, and Janusson, who studied at Vancouver Island University, where he was awarded multiple scholarships, including the esteemed Fraser MacPherson scholarship.

Genge? Well, what can you say about this superb jazz organist? You have to hear him to believe it. Simply put, he’s arguably the best jazz organist in the country.

Miller has either shared the stage with, jammed with, or worked professionally with Jeff Healey, Hugh Fraser, Charlie Hunter, members of Sun Ra Arkestra, and past members of the Victoria Jazz Orchestra.

So, this is your opportunity to discover and enjoy a jazz trio of the finest composition.

If you’re a music lover, come on down to The Flying Canoe and experience the atmosphere with a friendly regular group that revels in the delight of living in a community with the best jazz society in the province.

Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and select the calendar tab for more information about the lineup of great acts over the next seven months.

CourtenayJazz