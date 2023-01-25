Juno Award-winner James Keelaghan to perform at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

James Keelaghan will play the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay on Feb. 8. Photo supplied

Juno- and Canadian Folk Music Award-winning singer-songwriter James Keelaghan is promoting his 11th solo album, Second-Hand, with a six-city British Columbia tour, starting in Courtenay on Feb. 8, at the Old Church Theatre.

The B.C. tour features Keelaghan and his long-time collaborator and friend, David Woodhead.

“I’m happy to be returning to a lot of my old haunts in the next few months,” said Keelaghan, who has played two of the Comox Valley’s preeminent festivals – Vancouver Island MusicFest and the Filberg Festival.

His latest album, Second-Hand, has been receiving accolades and airplay throughout North America.

Keelaghan received a CFMA nomination for Solo Artist of the Year on the strength of the album, and Second-Hand was named The Penguin Eggs/Roots Music Canada 2022 Critics’ Album of the Year.

Keelaghan was quick to distribute the praise.

“I had a lot of fun recording it, mostly in Montreal, with producer Bill Garrett and engineer Gilles Castilloux,” he said in a press release. “I also got to work with some amazing musicians—longtime friend and bass player extraordinaire David Woodhead, drummer Alan Lalonde, and keyboards from the amazingly funny Bob Stagg. It’s been on my mind the past few years that I wanted to have more piano in the music, and Bob played some beautiful stuff. A dream come true. I was also able to get backing vocals from Pharis and Jason Romaro and Kelly Prescott.”

Keelaghan and Woodhead are also performing in Duncan, Sidney, Bowen Island, Mission and Vancouver during this tour.

Tickets for the Courtenay concert are available at oldchurchtheatreshows.com

