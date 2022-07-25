Juno-nominated saxophonist Ryan Oliver to play outdoor concert in Comox

Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

And now for something completely special at Anderton Gardens!

Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC) Jazz camp and Georgia Straight Jazz Society jointly present you with their annual concert you will not want to miss, when Juno-nominated saxophonist Ryan Oliver will grace the stage. Concert time is 5 p.m., Thursday, July 28. This will be a two-hour performance. Admission is $20. Payment will be by cash only.

This is an event which draws together the talents and interests of CYMC faculty with the enthusiasm and support of the larger jazz community.

Oliver steeped his concept and artistry in the creative fires of Amsterdam, honed his craft in Toronto and realized his dream of joining thousands of saxophonists at crowded jam sessions for several years in the jazz metropolis of New York City before returning to B.C. and the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. For more than 15 years, Oliver toured the world with legendary Canadian jazz group the Shuffle Demons along with performing with a who’s who of the Canadian jazz scene. He has been nominated for the Prix De Jazz at the Montreal Jazz Festival and for this year’s Western Canadian Music Awards “Jazz Musician of the Year.” His saxophone tone and musical world reflect the uniqueness of these scenes and his musical journey. For this performance, Oliver will explore compositions from the rich lineage of the soul jazz organ tradition and celebrate the in-person return of the CYMC Island Jazz camp.

Seating will be provided in the shade of the marquis, but you are also invited to bring your own seating, picnic and drinks and find a place to settle in the shade of one of the willow trees in the lawn area. Soft drinks and ices will also be available at the garden shop.

The sound system will offer superb music to be appreciated even away from the stage area. This is your opportunity to enjoy a short escape in a most beautiful setting. The Gardens are located behind the Anderton Nursery, at 2012 Anderton Rd., Comox. Follow the signs to the Gardens. As you arrive, please follow the directions of the parking assistants.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

