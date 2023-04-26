Just In Time choirs to perform spring concert in Comox

The Just In Time choirs will perform their spring concert on May 13. There is a matinée and an evening performance. Photo supplied

On Saturday, May 13, the Just in Time choirs will perform at the Comox Pentecostal Church. This season’s theme is Transformation, highlighting and celebrating in song, the changes and transformations we face throughout our lives.

From iconic ’60s and ’70s anthems, such as Imagine and The Times They are a-Changing to Stevie Nicks’s haunting Landslide and the jazz standard, Straighten Up and Fly Right, each song has been chosen for its relevance to change in one form or another.

The setlist also includes favourites like Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now, Sam Cooke’s A Change is Gonna Come, Fix You by Cold Play and many more. All three choirs come together to perform the finale and complete what will be a memorable night for all.

Just in Time comprises three ensembles: Unplugged, the Jems, and Vocal Minority. These renowned contemporary choirs perform under the direction of choral conductor Wendy Nixon Stothert.

They will be joined by talented musical collaborators, Sean Mooney on piano, Britt Bowman on bass, and Beau Stocker on drums.

The singers are engaging, expressive, full of energy and the enjoyment they project in their presentations is entertaining and infectious. So join them at the Comox Pentecostal Church, 1919 Guthrie Road, for the matinée performance commencing at 1:30 or the evening performance at 6:30 on May 13.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under (including fees). There is also a livestream option, and, for the first time, the choirs are introducing a limited number of community supported tickets at $15.

Tickets and full details available at www.justintimechoirs.ca

Tickets may be purchased at the door, subject to availability.

