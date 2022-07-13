Kaimerata Festival returns to the Comox Valley with the music of Tchaikovsky

Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau are in the Comox Valley for the Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival. Photo supplied

Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau have returned to the Comox Valley from their home in Barcelona, Spain, in order to continue the always exciting and delightfully entertaining Kaimerata Music Festival series.

The theme of this year’s Festival is ‘The Chamber Music of Tchaikovsky ’but audiences will also be hearing great chamber music by other Russian composers including Shostakovitch, Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff.

Celebrating the music of Russian composers in the midst of the invasion of Ukraine may seem controversial. But it was decided not to hold the Russian school of composers responsible for the atrocities committed by their government. After all, we don’t hold Bach and Beethoven accountable for nazi atrocities. And many Russian composers have suffered under and been persecuted by their own government.

The world’s greatest music always reflects a powerful humanity and is an expression of universal truths. This is especially true of the music offered at this year’s Kaimerata Festival.

Returning to join Gleusteen and Ordronneau at this year’s Festival are violinist Sharon Stanis, violist Dan Scholz and cellist Beth Root Sandvoss.

The first concert at Comox United Church on Thursday, July 28 at 7 p.m. will feature highlights from the three concerts that will be presented at the Denman Island Community Hall over the next three days. Denman Island’s first concert is on Friday, July 29 and will feature piano-violin sonatas by Rachmaninoff and Prokofiev. At the concert on Saturday, July 30 at 4 p.m. will feature string quartets by Tchaikovsky and Shostakovitch. And the final concert on the Sunday, July 31 at 2:30 p.m. will include trios for piano, violin and cello by Tchaikovsky and Alfred Schnittke.

Tickets are available on Denman Island at Abraxas Books and the General Store. They may also be purchased by Interac e-transfer at kaibarcelona@hotmail.com or at the door if available.A pass to all four concerts is avasilable for $70, as is a Supporter’s Pass for $110, which includes reserved seating and admission to rehearsals.

Individual concerts are $25 for adults and $10 for students.

