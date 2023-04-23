Kelby MacNayrs trio to play for Georgia Straight Jazz Society in Comox

Kelby MacNayrs brings his powerhouse trio to The Little Red Church in Comox on Thursday, April 20. Photo supplied

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

This Thursday, April 20, it’s a pleasure to invite you to an amazing trio when Kelby MacNayrs brings his powerhouse trio to The Little Red Church in Comox. You can sit back and relax to the swing, sass and soul of classic jazz.

Featuring the swinging and soulful drums and vocals of Kelby MacNayr, the outrageously groovy Hammond B3 organ of Dr. Tony Genge and the masterful and understated guitar of Andrew Janusson, this group is a tour-de-force of swing.

Drummer and vocalist Kelby MacNayr has performed across North America with many of the greats in jazz and world music including Grammy award winners John Clayton, Alex Cuba and Gail Deadrick, Canadians Ian McDougall, Dan Thompson, Hugh Fraser and Neil Swainson, and has shared the stage with the likes of Wynton Marsalis, Terrell Stafford, Tamir Hendlemen and more!

Organist Tony Genge has long been a staple of the Canadian jazz scene, teaching at Saint Francis Xavier in Nova Scotia before relocating to the West Coast. Now Island-based,Gengehas played with a “who’s who” of Canadian and international jazz greats from David “Fathead” Newman to Jeff Hamilton, John Scofield, as well as notable Counts, Dukes and Kings: Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Nat King Cole!

Finally, guitarist Andrew Jannusson has been described as a rising star on the West Coast jazz scene. In demand as a leader and collaborator, Jannusson has shared the stage with Tony Genge, Ryan Oliver, Phil Dwyer, Joe Coughlin and many more. A favourite for both his ability to “burn” and to “chill”, Jannusson has been a favourite addition to the Tiny Rhythm Kings line-up performing with Genge and MacNayr around the West Coast in recent months.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. 2023 memberships will be for sale at the door.

Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see the remaining concerts for this season, and the summer jazz in Anderton Gardens.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society.

Comox ValleyJazz