Kenton Willem Quartet taking the stage for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

The Kenton Willem Quartet will play for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society at the Flying Canoe Pub in Courtenay, Thursday, Oct. 27.

Among the Georgia Straight Jazz Society’s goals is a commitment to support and encourage upcoming younger musicians in the pursuit of their professional careers, and to afford the Comox Valley an opportunity to experience their depth of talent so they can say in a few years’ time, “I remember seeing him before he was really well known.”

This is one of those weeks, and if you are curious enough to see how much talent a young musician can pack, plan on heading down to The Flying Canoe on Thursday, Oct. 27 to witness a great concert when the Kenton Willem Quartet will grace our stage for the first time.

Many jazz fans will remember Willem from his tremendous performance last February, when he played sax in Marty Steele’s opening show: a fantastic night of swinging music – our first concert following the two-year COVID hiatus.

Willem is a saxophonist, pianist, flutist and composer/arranger from Nanaimo. He started his musical interests by learning the saxophone at the age of 10, and soon after, he began performing and composing through the local Wellington Jazz Academy program.

In his 15-plus years of experience playing music and learning from masters, he has been recognized throughout North America for his work and talents. Some of his most notable accomplishments include receiving a Downbeat Magazine Composition Award, winning California’s Monterey Next Generation Jazz Festival Outstanding Ensemble and Outstanding Soloist categories, and being the first Canadian to receive the full-tuition Jimmy Lyons Scholarship to Berklee College of Music, where he completed his degree in performance and jazz composition with a minor in classical conducting.

“I am excited to bring to the audience a selection of some of my favourite jazz standards while playing with one of the best rhythm sections on the West Coast: drummer Hans Verhoeven, bassist Alex Coleman, and pianist Nicholas Peck,” said Willem. “This is a night you won’t want to miss!”

You’re invited to expose yourself to an amazing jazz performance in a warm, safe, and friendly pub atmosphere.

If you’re new to the Comox Valley ­— and still exploring what’s new and exciting — you will be surprised to discover a jazz performance scene equal to any large city.

Admission is $15 for society members, and $20 for non-members.

For information on upcoming weekly concerts, visit georgiastraightjazz.com/

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyConcertsJazz