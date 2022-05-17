Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens holding annual Artist & Bloom Festival

By Joe Smith

Special to the Record

The Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens Art & Bloom Festival, to be held May 21-23, will be back to pre-pandemic levels of entertainment.

Set in the spectacular 24-acre world renowned gardens, the festival helps set off the summer season of events in the Comox Valley. Now in its 20th year, the Art & Bloom Festival has become one of the Valley’s premiere outdoor events that has a little something for everyone.

Featuring artists and craftspeople showcasing works in wood, glass, pottery, metal, fine art painting, jewelry clothing and unique garden art, the festival is a feast for the eyes and senses as many of the thousands of the garden’s rhodos will be in full bloom.

In addition to the many exhibitors there will also be a variety of musicians who will be performing at different locations throughout the gardens. Well known favorites such as Luke Blue Guthrie, Anela Kahaimoe, Fred Siliani, Judy and Bruce Wing and Tracy Canil will help keep visitors in a festive mood.

And of course if you are going to an outdoor festival you cannot forget the food. From vegetarian to wood-fired pizza there will be something that will help give you energy to explore the gardens and all they have to offer.

While the festival is focused on the many exhibitors and musicians, the gardens themselves are a special place for those who want to experience nature by walking along the many paths and trails that wind their way through the acres of forest and a valley which seems far removed from the bustle of everyday life. You can even take time to meditate as you work your way through the labyrinth located in a quiet part of the woods.

The Kitty Coleman Woodland Gardens are located just 15 minutes north of Courtenay on Whitaker Road near Kitty Coleman Provincial Park. It is well marked by signage in the area. The event is open Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 and for those under five admission is free. For further information about the festival call 250-338-6901 or visit www.woodlandgardens.ca

Comox ValleyFestival