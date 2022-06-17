Latin dance party at Simms Park in Courtenay June 26

The lively music of Zandhunga comes to the Simms stage on Sunday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Photo supplied

The lively music of Zandhunga comes to the Simms stage at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 26. This free concert takes place at Simms Millenium Park in Courtenay.

Expect high-energy, Latin-dance-party grooves from this Comox Valley-based collective that has roots in Mexico City, Vancouver Island and, more recently, Colombia and Ecuador. Zandhunga has released one album of original compositions and has toured as far away as Taiwan.

Their repertoire is perfect for dancing. It includes vintage and modern salsa classics, cumbia and more. The band boasts a stellar lineup of musicians for their concerts this summer: Carolina Viteri Diaz on lead vocals, Oscar Robles Diaz on guitar and percussion, Brittany Christina Bowman on bass, Kelly Thomas on keyboard, Jeff Agopsowicz on trombone and Beau Stocker on drums.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge across from Lewis Park. Please bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Nanaimo Concert Band on July 17, Time Well Wasted on July 24, Dennis Bouwman on Aug. 7, and My Son the Hurricane and a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 14.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay, and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

Comox ValleyMusic