Andrea Jin will be performing her stand-up routine at the Sid Williams Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo supplied

Laugh it up with Andrea Jin at the Sid Williams Theatre

Stand-up comedienne brings her show to Courtenay

The Sid Williams Theatre Society presents stand-up comedienne and writer Andrea Jin to the Sid Williams Theatre stage.

The comedy act is part of the theatre’s Blue Circle Series season, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Jin’s comedy is funny, charming, unique and relatable. She has performed at JFL Northwest, SiriusXM’s “Top Comic,” Seattle International Comedy Competition, CBC’s “The Debaters” and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival. Her debut album, Grandma’s Girl, was reviewed as the number one Canadian Comedy Album of 2021 in Now Magazine and won the 2022 Juno Award for Best Comedy Album.

“We can’t wait to see Andrea Jin perform on the Sid Williams Theatre as her unique comedy style is sure to light up the stage,” said general manager Deborah Renz. “The Sid Williams Theatre Society is driven to bring a variety of performances to the Comox Valley that celebrate diversity in performers and event styles.”

In 2021, Jin was selected as a New Face at Just For Laughs’ Montreal Festival. The following year, she made her late-night TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Her writing has appeared in Vice, CBC Comedy and the Vancouver Sun, among other publications.

Born in Shanghai, Jin immigrated to Vancouver when she was 10 years old and currently lives in Los Angeles. Jin shares her experience as a Chinese immigrant, and through her wit, timely delivery and surprising punchlines she will keep you laughing.

For more information about Blue Circle Series or to purchase tickets, visit www.sidwilliamstheatre.com.

Andrea Jin will be performing her stand-up routine at the Sid Williams Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18. Photo supplied
