Classic Canadian rock band Chilliwack will play Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. (submitted photo)

Classic Canadian rock band Chilliwack will play Nanaimo’s Port Theatre on June 29 at 7:30 p.m. (submitted photo)

Legendary Canadian rock band Chilliwack playing Vancouver Island twice this week

David Gogo to appear as special guest in June 29 performance

Classic Canadian rock band Chilliwack will take the stage twice on Vancouver Island this week.

The veteran band plays Nanaimo’s Port Theatre Wednesday and Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre Friday.

According to a release for the show, Chilliwack rose “like a phoenix from the ashes of psychedelia” in 1969. Anchored by the soaring falsetto and tasteful guitar playing of lead singer and principal songwriter Bill Henderson, the band released 12 albums over a 15-year period.

The mega-hits Lonesome Mary, Fly At Night, and California Girl in the ‘70s; as well as My Girl (gone gone gone) and Whatcha Gonna Do in the ‘80s helped propel Chilliwack to 15 gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours, noted the release.

In 2019, the band was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“Chilliwack’s reputation for consistently powerful shows continues. With the live CD There and Back still winning over new fans and delighting long time ones, Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time … all over again,” noted the release.

Ticket information for the Nanaimo show can be obtained via the Port Theatre website, and for the Sidney show at the Mary Winspear Centre website.

READ MORE: Our Lady Peace bringing ‘future rock’ to Nanaimo with holographic show


arts@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Live musicMusic

Previous story
Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract
Next story
PODCAST: Dr. Bonnie Henry discusses COVID-19 and what’s next for B.C.

Just Posted

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Vanier grads entered the commencement ceremony at the CVEX Grounds on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vanier grads commence at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds

Comox is following up on input from youth recreation survey. Black Press file photo
Comox follows up on youth rec report input

School District 71 trustees rejected a motion to suspend a scheduled pay increase. File photo
Comox Valley school board sticks with planned pay hike