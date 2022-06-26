A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A cyclist rides past a film set for the movie “Deadpool 2” in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical people working on productions shot in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lengthy dispute in B.C.’s film and TV industry ends with new contract

Annual wage increases, National Truth and Reconciliation Day as statutory holiday among details

A 15-month dispute in British Columbia’s film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical staff working on productions shot in the province.

The Directors Guild of Canada BC District Council says in a statement the new contract was supported by 89.5 per cent of the members who voted on the deal.

The guild contract is with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Canadian Media Producers Association-BC.

District Council Chairman Allan Harmon issued a statement saying the ratification comes after 15 months of negotiations which included the council’s first ever strike vote last April.

Kendrie Upton, B.C. council executive director, says the contract means the province’s film and TV industry is open for business and a busy summer of filming ahead can begin.

Among some of the new contract details provided by the guild are: annual wage increases of three per cent retroactive to 2021, provisions for increases in B.C.’s minimum wage and recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day as a statutory holiday.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Jully Black hits the road for this summer’s edition of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaEntertainmentMovies & TV

Previous story
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Just Posted

Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Photo by Mike Chouinard Legend Jim Byrnes, seen here at the 2019 Filberg Festival in Comox, will be the host for Vancouver Island MusicFest’s Old-Time Radio Show. Record file photo
TALES FROM MUSICFEST: Dialing in an old-time radio show

Vanier grads entered the commencement ceremony at the CVEX Grounds on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Vanier grads commence at Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds

Comox is following up on input from youth recreation survey. Black Press file photo
Comox follows up on youth rec report input

School District 71 trustees rejected a motion to suspend a scheduled pay increase. File photo
Comox Valley school board sticks with planned pay hike