Madeleine Peyroux will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Tidemark Theatre in Campbell River. Photo contributed

Madeleine Peyroux brings her pandemic-delayed “Careless Love Forever” tour to the Tidemark

Her dusky, lyrical style has an affinity for reinterpreting classic jazz, blues, and folk standards

The Mary Winspear Centre will present Madeleine Peyroux on Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Sid Williams Theatre in Courtenay.

With her dusky, lyrical style and affinity for reinterpreting classic jazz, blues and folk standards, vocalist Peyroux is a highly acclaimed, internationally recognized artist. Emerging in her teens as a street-busking performer in Paris’ Latin Quarter in the 1980s, Peyroux drew favorable comparisons to legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday, and eventually caught the attention of the record industry.

Born in Athens, Georgia in 1973, Peyroux grew up in Southern California and Brooklyn before moving to Paris with her mother at age 13, after her parents’ divorce. It was there that Peyroux began singing, inspired by the street musicians of Paris’ Latin Quarter.

She found mainstream success in 2004 when her album Careless Love hit, and she’s celebrating that album and the songs collected on it in her pandemic-delayed “Careless Love Forever” tour.

Peyroux is the type of timeless and expressive singer who transports listeners with the emotionality of her performance.

The tour will bring her to Vancouver Island in November.

Tickets are $84.50, sold at the Sid Williams Theatre box office: 250-338-2430 or www.sidwilliamstheatre.com

