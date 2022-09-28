The Mark Atkinson Trio plays for the Georgia Straight Jazz Society on Thursday, Sept. 29, in Courtenay.

Mark Atkinson Trio playing for Courtenay jazz fans

This week’s jazz concert at the Flying Canoe is quite exceptional.

Before the pandemic, Georgia Straight Jazz Society had contracted a show with Juno-nominated guitarist Marc Atkinson. And now, after the concert cancellation more than two years ago, the Marc Atkinson Trio is proudly presented at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Flying Canoe (1590 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay). The original concert had been planned as a ticketed event, but in the post-pandemic era, we are now offering this great show as a regular “by admission” event.

Admission will be $20 for GSJS members, $25 for non-members.

Atkinson is one of Canada’s finest Juno-nominated, Western Canadian award-winning musicians.

He is the leader and composer of the internationally renowned Marc Atkinson Trio (and co-founder, composer, and performer in the acclaimed, The Bills).

The music of this virtuosic group is melodically captivating, sensually charged and ferociously, technically awe-inspiring. Embracing a lifetime of musical influences.

“Finally, we get to perform in front of a Comox Valley crowd; we’re so looking forward to it,” said Atkinson.

This is your opportunity to come on down and experience one of Canada’s greatest jazz musicians and discover the vibrant jazz scene in our community.

You’re invited to visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com and view the calendar of scheduled Thursday night events over the next eight months.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

