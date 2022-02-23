Marty Steele Quartet to get jazzy at the Flying Canoe in Courtenay

Nanaimo’s Marty Steele Quartet will bring his quartet to the Flying Canoe in Courtenay, on Feb. 24. Photo by Bill Jorgensen

It’s almost two years to the day since Georgia Straight Jazz Society closed down the Thursday Night Jazz Series due to the COVID pandemic.

Recently, live jazz returned with our spectacular opening show at the Sid Williams Theatre on Feb. 10.

Our first regular concert in our new venue – The Flying Canoe – begins Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. when Nanaimo’s Marty Steele Quartet will be on stage. As in past seasons, the show will include two one-hour sessions with a short intermission.

Marty Steele is the undisputed master of playing the keyboard bass lines while playing piano, with over 40 years of active and steady gigs. In his past travels he has shared the stage with Andy Williams, Jack Jones, and Trini Lopez, just to name a few. Twenty years ago, he had the opportunity of a lifetime to perform at Carnegie Hall. He has told us that he feels personally humbled to be playing our opening show in the club setting.

He will be accompanied by his “personal drummer” and good friend James McRae, emerging young jazz lion Kenton Dick on saxes, and a young lady named Teighan Couch as the featured vocalist.

“I am personally excited about this performance because the quartet is a mix of the old guard and the upcoming new talent – James and I are in our 60s, and Kenton and Teighan are in their 20s,” said Steele. “The old guard provides the experience brought on by decades of performing, and the new talent provides the inspiration and the desire to finally get their chance to be heard after two years of virus restrictions. The concert repertoire will encompass a wide variety of popular vocal and instrumental songs that everyone will remember; guaranteed to please everyone’s tastes – from well-known standards to great jams, plus a few of my original songs. It promises to be a mixture of beautiful ballads and very high energy swing, and other styles.”

Activities will comply with B.C. public health regulations. Admission will require your B.C. COVID passport and government photo ID, and you will be required to wear your mask when you are not sitting at a table.

The Flying Canoe offers a full menu, and food and bar service will be available. Parking will be available after 6 p.m. at any of the Westin’s parking stalls, including in front of Modern Beauty on Cliff Avenue.

Admission ($15 for members, $20 for non-members) will be by credit or bank card, or cash, paid to the Georgia Straight Jazz Society: This payment will be distinct from any drinks or food you may order from the hotel.

This is your chance to restart your music and social calendar. We look forward to seeing you there.

