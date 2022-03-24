Meet L’Arche Comox Valley artists Sunday at Rhodo’s

You can check out this year’s Art of Belonging artwork on Sunday, March 27 at Rhodo’s Bistro. The display is on until April 10. Photo supplied

Vincent van Gogh once famously said, “If you hear a voice within you say ‘you cannot paint,’ then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.”

The participants in this year’s Art of Belonging workshop have followed his advice, and now the public has a chance to see the amazing results of silencing the inner critic.

Art of Belonging is an annual art workshop, presented by L’Arche Comox Valley every February. Led by artist in residence Dean Bauche, the workshop pairs adults with and without disabilities, exploring a different theme and art medium each year — sculpture, photography, glass, and this year, watercolour.

The spirit of the workshop is clearly visible in the art that comes out of it: inclusive, joyous, and playful. It is a celebration of creativity that challenges all limitations. You can check out this year’s artwork on Sunday, March 27 at Rhodo’s Bistro. Stop by for a coffee between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and meet the artists. If you don’t have time, their work will be on display at Rhodo’s until April 10. Check it out.

