The Cliff, by Miriam Myers is one of the pieces availabel at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox.

Members in the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery show

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery will host its final Members Show & Sale of the year from Nov. 15-Dec. 17.

A wide range of styles from both emerging and professional artists will be displayed including watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, mixed media, stained glass, fabric art, and wood carving. All work will be available for purchase.

The Gallery also offers a large selection of original greeting cards for sale by local artists.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and all are welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

