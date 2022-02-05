Members share the spotlight at next Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

‘Beach Fire – Point Holmes’ by Laurie Martz is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show, Feb. 10-March 5. Photo supplied ’That’s Me in the Middle’ by Karen MacRae is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo supplied

The Pearl Ellis Gallery will host its first Members’ Show and Sale of the year from Feb. 10 to March 5.

A wide range of styles, from both emerging and professional artists, will be displayed and include watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fibre art including silk scarves, and stained glass. All work is for sale. Original art cards from more than 40 local artists are also available to purchase.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The Gallery is currently open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, noon-4 p.m. with COVID protocols in place.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

art exhibitComox