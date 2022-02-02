Menopause Monologues at the Sid Williams Theatre will entertain and educate

After speaking at many successful events over the last few years around the Comox Valley, Dr. Tracy Rodgers is bringing her full-length talk on menopause, Menopause Monologues, to the Sid Williams Theatre, Courtenay on Saturday, Feb 5.

Combining 20 years of gynecological knowledge along with her wit and humour, as well as her own journey through early menopause, the evening should be both informative and entertaining for anyone going through these transformative years.

To purchase tickets please visit sidwilliamstheatre.com or call 250-338-2430. Tickets are $50 and the event starts at 7 p.m. Vaccine passports and masks are mandatory.