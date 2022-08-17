Men’s singing workshop upcoming in Comox

When men sing in harmony, there is a distinctive resonance that fills the room.

Join Men of Notes choir director Carol Anne Parkinson for a fun-filled men’s singing workshop on Sun. Aug 28 and experience that sound. Parkinson will draw on her depth of musical talent and experience as a choral director and a voice teacher, her love of music and her sense of humour to help you make this creative journey where music comes alive.

Whether you sing in a men’s choir or a mixed choir, or would like to do so, or you sing in a band or folk group, or would just like to sing better in the shower, come and enjoy this annual event. Be our guest and explore the unique attributes of the male voice and the transformative power of singing.

The workshop takes place at Comox Presbyterian Church, 725 Aspen Rd., Comox, from 6-8 p.m. Admission is by donation. It is sponsored by the Celebration Singers Community Choirs.

The Celebration Singers Community Choirs will open registration to new members on Aug 15. If you are a returning member who has not already registered, you too can join. This year, the Celebration Singers will be led by the accomplished Denise Marquette, and the Grace Notes by the talented Stephanie Eakle. The Men of Notes will continue under the expert direction of Parkinson. Sean Mooney and Andrew Sims will return as our accompanists.

Rehearsals start Monday, Sept. 12 at St. George’s United Church. Grace Notes and Men of Notes: 5:30-7 p.m.; Celebration Singers: 7:30-9. Fees are $130 for the term.

All singers must register online before coming to the first rehearsal even if you are not certain you will join permanently.

You may attend the first practice before you pay. To register, go to www.celebrationsingers.ca and then to the Join tab. More details are available on the website.

