MG3 celebrates spaghetti western music at Old Church in Courtenay

MG3 will celebrate the music of “spaghetti western” composer, Ennio Morricone, at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, May 18.

Described by the CBC as the hottest guitar ensemble in Canada, MG3 has quickly established itself as a force to be reckoned with, as well as an interactive force in various musical forms.

For almost 25 years, the trio’s virtuosity, rigour, creativity and impressive stage presence – where humour and interacting with the public go hand in hand – have been winning over audiences around the world.

The trio, composed of guitarists Sébastien Deshaies, Glenn Lévesque and Marc Morin, has given hundreds of concerts in some of the most prestigious venues across North America, Europe, New Zealand and Australia, including the legendary Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Rundetårnet in Copenhagen and the BB King Blues Club in New York City.

For this show, the trio will celebrate the music of “spaghetti western” composer, Ennio Morricone. If you recall the classic music from The Good The Bad & The Ugly, or pretty well any Clint Eastwood western movie for that matter, you can’t help but recall the genre-defining music of the great composer Ennio Morricone.

Ennio Morricone is rightly considered one of the world’s greatest film composers, a legend whose work has reached far beyond the scorched desertscapes of Almeria (A Few Dollars More) and the tumultuous waters of Iguazu Falls (The Mission). Much sought after by filmmakers the world over for his matchless versatility and productivity, Morricone’s innovative soundworks and truly exhaustive range of musical styles have complemented practically every conceivable movie genre there is.

However, he has not solely restricted himself to the silver screen, having created some remarkable signature pieces for radio and theatre, together with extensive forays into both absolute and applied music. Fondly referred to as il maestro by his peers, Morricone is just that: a master of his craft, a true virtuoso, effortlessly interweaving contrasting styles to produce some of the most sublime music of our day.

Come and enjoy this unique concert, May 18, at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre. Please tie your horses up outside and check your pistols at the door!

Tickets at www.oldchurchtheatreshows.com

