Michael Cera to appear in ‘Barbie’ movie as discontinued character Allan

Barbie, based on the iconic toy and starring Margot Robbie, is set to appear in theatres this July

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling as Ken, left, and Margo Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming film “Barbie.” Brampton, Ont. native Michael Cera has been announced for the upcoming “Barbie” movie, which stars fellow Canadian Gosling and Margot Robbie. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Lovable loser Michael Cera is getting dolled up for the new “Barbie” movie, in which he’ll portray a discontinued and long-forgotten character in the toy line.

The Brampton, Ont. actor, known for roles in “Superbad” and “Arrested Development,” has been announced as part of the extended cast for the summer comedy, playing a role simply known as “Allan.”

“Barbie” is a spin on the popular children’s toy franchise with Margot Robbie in the titular role and London, Ont.-born Ryan Gosling as Ken.

“Kim’s Convenience” actor Simu Liu, who was raised in Mississauga, Ont., plays another version of Ken who clashes with Gosling’s Ken in the latest trailer released Tuesday.

While the specifics of Cera’s character haven’t been revealed, a discontinued Barbie character named Allan was introduced in the 1960s.

The red-haired Allan was marketed as Ken’s “buddy” who was dressed in a beach jacket and swimming trunks. He could also fit into Ken’s clothes.

Allan was introduced during an expansion of the Barbie product line, which included the addition of Barbie’s sister Skipper and best friend Midge, who is Allan’s girlfriend.

The Allan dolls were sold for a few years before toy manufacturer Mattel replaced him with a new character named Brad.

Other cast members newly confirmed include pop singer Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, Issa Rae as president Barbie and Kate McKinnon as rock star Barbie.

“Barbie,” directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, arrives in theatres July 21.

—David Friend, The Canadian Press

