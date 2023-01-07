Midnight Preachers to grace the pulpit at the Little Red Church in Comox

From left - James McRae , Kosma Busheikin, and Nico Rhodes are the Midnight Preachers. They are taking the stage (appropriately) at the Little Red Church in Comox on Jan. 12. Photo supplied

Following last week’s stunning first concert of the year, Georgia Straight Jazz Society continues to bring top-notch live jazz to Comox Valley when B3 organist Nico Rhodes brings his trio to the stage of Little Red Church in Comox (2182 Comox Ave.). Doors open at 7 p.m. Downbeat is at 7:30.

Taking a deep dive into the groovin’ traditions of soul jazz, the Midnight Preachers are guaranteed to exorcise the woes of your day. With grimy shuffles, rip-roaring jams, and powerful ballads, Kosma Busheikin, James McRae, and Rhodes will take you on a wild ride that will leave you exhausted and refreshed, all in the same breath.

​A musical alchemy is alive between these three souls, as Busheikin’s lyrical and introspective style is set in direct contrast to “Wildman” McRae’s fiery and unpredictable drumming. Rhodes completes the triad on B3 organ, a.k.a. “the mothership,” which swings from whisper to roar within in the blink of an eye.

​Not for the faint of heart, when the Preachers deliver their sermon, feet move of their own volition, and hair stands on end.

A musical roller-coaster, a firework show, and a hurricane of creativity are what the audience will experience.

​So, come join the Midnight Preachers and let your cares melt away as your feet move you in your seat.

Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members.

2023 memberships ($20) will be for sale at the front desk.

Alternatively, you are invited to join the Jazz Society via the website. Our goal is to keep five-star jazz alive in the Comox Valley, and to maintain our reputation as the best jazz location in which to perform in B.C.

You can assist in this cause with your membership and regular attendance.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com to see the wonderful Thursday night jazz calendar of fine artists appearing in your community between now and May 25.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Comox ValleyConcertsJazzLive music