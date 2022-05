Join art conservator, Tanya Richards, for a special Zoom presentation in which she will detail the various challenges of preserving and replicating the one-of-a-kind leather-bound book, Lest We Forget, created by Ruth Masters in the 1970s to commemorate those lost in the First and Second World Wars.

The lecture takes place Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Free admission.

Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81831226200

CourtenayMuseum