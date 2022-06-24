Music in the Park returns to Comox

Anela Kahiamoe, left, and Luke Blu Guthrie perform July 3 at the Marina Park Lower Gazebo. File photo

Anela Kahiamoe, left, and Luke Blu Guthrie perform July 3 at the Marina Park Lower Gazebo. File photo

The Town of Comox is excited to announce that Music in the Park will return for two events this summer. The first event to kick-off the season is Sunday, July 3.

This free, family event will feature a depth of local musical talent and will begin at the Comox Community Centre south lawn at 1 p.m. with Hey Honey. The event switches to Marina Park Lower Gazebo with Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie at 3:30 p.m. and the Easy Street Trio at 5 p.m.

“The Town is pleased to bring out these talented musicians, who generously give back and entertain the community each time they are called on,” said Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox. “This is another opportunity where residents can stay local, move around the park, or sit and listen while tapping their feet to the music. All you have to do is bring your own drinks, snacks, and chairs or blankets.”

This event will go rain or shine.

The next Music in the Park event is scheduled for Sept. 4. More information on the local musical performers will be available closer to the date.

For regular updates and the latest town news, visit comox.ca

ComoxEntertainment

Previous story
Movie music maestro John Williams, 90, steps away from film, but not music
Next story
Winners announced for B.C.-wide art, writing contest for Indigenous youth

Just Posted

Col. J.P. Gagnon has assumed command of 19 Wing Comox. Photo supplied
New wing commander at 19 Wing Comox

School District 71 trustees rejected a motion to suspend a scheduled pay increase. File photo
Comox Valley school board sticks with planned pay hike

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks during Question Period on April 1, 2022 in Ottawa. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
North Island Resident’s Contributions Influence Parliamentary Committee Recommendations

Work has begun at the Bevan Road site. Record file photo
Cumberland council grants wastewater variance for Bevan Road