Music in the Park returns to Comox

The Town of Comox is excited to announce that Music in the Park will return for two events this summer. The first event to kick-off the season is Sunday, July 3.

This free, family event will feature a depth of local musical talent and will begin at the Comox Community Centre south lawn at 1 p.m. with Hey Honey. The event switches to Marina Park Lower Gazebo with Anela Kahiamoe and Luke Blu Guthrie at 3:30 p.m. and the Easy Street Trio at 5 p.m.

“The Town is pleased to bring out these talented musicians, who generously give back and entertain the community each time they are called on,” said Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox. “This is another opportunity where residents can stay local, move around the park, or sit and listen while tapping their feet to the music. All you have to do is bring your own drinks, snacks, and chairs or blankets.”

This event will go rain or shine.

The next Music in the Park event is scheduled for Sept. 4. More information on the local musical performers will be available closer to the date.

For regular updates and the latest town news, visit comox.ca

ComoxEntertainment