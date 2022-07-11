The Nanaimo Concert Band plays July 17 at Simms Park. Photo supplied

Nanaimo Concert Band takes the stage at the Simms Concert Series

Does the sound of big band, show tunes and marches get your toes tapping? Come enjoy the Nanaimo Concert Band playing Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Simms Park as part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Established in 1872, the Nanaimo Concert Band is one of Canada’s oldest continuously operating bands, comprised of more than 50 musicians playing a variety of brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. 2022 is a special year for the band as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The band will be performing a variety of pieces across a range of genres like swing, classical and musicals, and you’re sure to find that many of them will be familiar to you.

Nanaimo Concert Band is Nanaimo’s community band. The unique and important value the band brings to Nanaimo is that members come from all walks of life, and live and work in the community. The band has played for the Empire Days celebration throughout Nanaimo’s history, and for the opening of major public buildings, Royal visits, and of course Bathtub celebrations.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Time Well Wasted on July 24, Dennis Bouwman on Aug. 7, and My Son the Hurricane and a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 14.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay, and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

Comox ValleyMusic

 

The Nanaimo Concert Band plays July 17 at Simms Park. Photo supplied

A Nanaimo Concert Band member. Photo supplied

A Nanaimo Concert Band member. Photo supplied

Previous story
Comox Valley Youth Music Centre to stage Newsies at Sid Williams Theatre
Next story
Vancouver Island MusicFest returns to the stage

Just Posted

The family room in the new hospice features a quiet space for friends and family. Photo by Erin Haluschak
With video: New six-bed hospice set to open in Courtenay

Nigeria's Femi Kuti and the Positive Force provided some Afrobeat at the Vancouver Island MusicFest Friday night. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Fans flock to Comox Valley Exhibiton Grounds for Vancouver Island MusicFest

Some of the Restart funding covered work at the Recreation Centre to help village staff serve the public during COVID. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland redirects more Restart funding

Millard-Piercy Watershed Stewards are hosting a Family Watershed Day in Cousin’s Park, Courtenay from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Millard-Piercy Watershed Stewards hosting ‘Family Watershed Day’