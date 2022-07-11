Nanaimo Concert Band takes the stage at the Simms Concert Series

Does the sound of big band, show tunes and marches get your toes tapping? Come enjoy the Nanaimo Concert Band playing Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. at Simms Park as part of the free summer concert series hosted by the City of Courtenay.

Established in 1872, the Nanaimo Concert Band is one of Canada’s oldest continuously operating bands, comprised of more than 50 musicians playing a variety of brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. 2022 is a special year for the band as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.

The band will be performing a variety of pieces across a range of genres like swing, classical and musicals, and you’re sure to find that many of them will be familiar to you.

Nanaimo Concert Band is Nanaimo’s community band. The unique and important value the band brings to Nanaimo is that members come from all walks of life, and live and work in the community. The band has played for the Empire Days celebration throughout Nanaimo’s history, and for the opening of major public buildings, Royal visits, and of course Bathtub celebrations.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Other featured Simms Park performances on Sundays at 7 p.m. include Time Well Wasted on July 24, Dennis Bouwman on Aug. 7, and My Son the Hurricane and a Food Bank Drive on Aug. 14.

For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updated information at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is presented by the City of Courtenay, and is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record and the Jet 98.9 FM.

