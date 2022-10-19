Nanaimo’s Island Consort Chamber Choir to perform in Courtenay

The Island Consort Chamber Choir, as directed by Bruce Farquharson, centre, will perform a concert at St. John the Divine in Courtenay. (photo submitted)

The Island Consort Choir brings “Choral Treasures” to Courtenay for a concert Nov. 5 at St. John the Divine church.

Baroque, classical, romantic – this Island Consort program riffs off the title, “Choral Treasures.” with works by Vivaldi, Mozart and Brahms.

These works will be accompanied by organist Jenny Vincent, plus string players from the Nanaimo Chamber Orchestra. The remainder of the program comprises contemporary music/arrangements including the premiere of a new piece by music director Bruce Farquharson, based on the poem Requiescat by Oscar Wilde. Also, Erik Esenvalds’ Stars, featuring the sounds of tuned wine glasses, and Lionel Daunais’ Figures de Danse, a collection of six short songs depicting a comical French Canadian dance troupe. The program ends with beautiful renditions of Danny Boy and An Irish Blessing.

The choir will be singing masked and it is recommended that audience members also be masked: no intermission.

Admission (cash or cheque) at the door is $20 for adults, $5 for students, under 13 for free.

For more information about the choir, visit www.islandconsort.ca

Comox ValleyConcerts