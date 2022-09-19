Hello Strings is an all-new amateur string ensemble, directed by Strathcona Symphony Orchestra Conductor Helena Jung. Photo submitted

New amateur string ensemble coming to the Valley

Registration for Hello Strings tonight, Sept. 19

The Comox Valley is welcoming the launch of a new string orchestra this fall.

The really exciting part? You don’t have to be a high-level musician to join.

Directed by Strathcona Symphony Orchestra conductor Helena Jung, Hello Strings is an all-new amateur string ensemble aiming to provide beginner to intermediate-level string players a chance to improve their ensemble skills, while creating beautiful music.

Unlike the SSO, Hello Strings is a strings-only collective, working to fill a gap in the Comox Valley’s music scene, which Jung feels has been long overlooked.

“Here in the Comox Valley, we don’t have any strings program to speak of,” said Jung. “In our local school system, students don’t have an outlet to learn strings in their band programs. We want to create an environment for strings players to flourish.”

Hello Strings is the result of Jung’s collaboration with music teachers throughout the Comox Valley.

“I gathered together some of the Valley’s wonderful strings teachers to form this program. Musicians need a way to be involved in this type of setting without having to be an advanced player.”

There’s a lot to be said for playing music in a group.

“Students play music by themselves, and with their teacher, but there is so much more to learn and experience when playing with a larger ensemble,” said Jung.

Hello Strings is open to players of the Violin, Viola, Cello, and Double Bass, ages 8 to adult. Musicians will meet Monday evenings from 4:30-6 p.m. at Christ the King Church, 1599 Tunner Drive in Courtenay.

Registration day for the 1st term will be held on Sept. 19, 4:30-6 p.m. at the same location. For more information including more about registration and fees, email gohellostrings@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/gohellostrings, or strathconasymphony.ca

