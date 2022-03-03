New Comox Valley Art Gallery exhibit dives into the topic of water

Artists Jay White and Nancy Tam installing part of the Comox Valley Art Gallery exhibition, ‘Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief.’ Photo submitted

A virtual opening event for the Comox Valley Art Gallery exhibition Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief will take place Friday, March 4, starting at 7 p.m.

The live-streamed event is free and everyone is welcome to join. Check the gallery’s website (comoxvalleyartgallery.com) or Facebook page for the link.

The exhibition, which features the work of five artists in the Fathom Sounds Collective, will run at the Gallery from March 2 to May 14. This is the first exhibition the artists have presented as a collective.

“We are a multidisciplinary collective of artists who care about the state of water as a living entity and a flowing field of living bodies,” they say in their artist statement. “We formed this group to think both collectively and long-term, about the health of water and the role artists play in responding to urgent ecological, political, and social issues that collect around water.

“Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief conjures the depths of our relationships with water through sound design, animation, drawing, and multi-channel video.”

The artists — Alana Bartol (Calgary), Genevieve Robertson (Nelson), Kat G Morris (Vancouver), Nancy Tam (Vancouver), and Jay White, (Bowen Island) — will also give a virtual talk on Thursday, March 3, 6 p.m., as part of the North Island College Artist Talk series. Free tickets are available at https://nicart.tickit.ca.

Salt Stained Streaks of a Worthwhile Grief is part of the “Return to Water” thematic program underway at CVAG. In addition to the exhibition, the program includes performances, artist talks, school tours, creative residencies, video screenings and other community projects.

For more details visit comoxvalleyartgallery.com

