New exhibit at Comox Valley Art Gallery features Governor General’s Award

Photo supplied.

Return to Water 2023, the new convergent program at the Comox Valley Art Gallery, features three projects that bring into focus different relationships with water.

Artists from Hornby Island, Vancouver, Kamloops and Winnipeg all have work in the program, which runs from April 12 to May 27.

The program includes the world premiere of Go Fish, a video installation created by film directors Scott Smith (Hornby Island) and Nettie Wild (Vancouver). Go Fish is a three-channel video and audio experience that immerses the viewer in images and sounds from the return of hundreds of millions of herring returning to the Salish Sea. This will be the world premiere of Go Fish.

Wild wins Governor General’s Award

Wild has just received the prestigious Governor General’s Award in Visual Media and Arts.

The announcement was made March 28, and came as Wild was working with co-director Scott Smith of Hornby Island on the finishing touches for Go Fish. The project is a video installation with stunning images and sounds from the annual return of herring to Baynes Sound and surrounding waters.

The presentation of Go Fish at CVAG marks the first time that a work by Wild has premiered at an art gallery.

Other artists featured

as the wind blew: the ground beneath me | at the water’s edge | in its path, created by Sarah Crawley (Winnipeg), uses lens-based images to portray investigations at the place where land meets the water’s edge. Utilizing pinhole photography, lumen printing, and video, the artist explores embodied experiences of loss and vulnerability.

Coastal Camera Obscura III is a project by Don Lawrence (Kamloops) that encourages audiences to consider the surrounding lands’ histories and the interplay between art and science. His project includes works in the gallery, as well as on the water experiences in May. Watch the CVAG website for details.

There will be artist talks and a public reception to celebrate the Return to Water 2023 program on Saturday, April 22, starting at 2 p.m.

CVAG is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details on Gallery programming, please visit www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

