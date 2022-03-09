Next North Island College Artist Talk explores where abstraction becomes reality

Radial 31 by Canadian visual artist Laura Payne. Payne will be the next speaker in NIC’s Artist Talk Series. The online event takes place Thursday, March 17 from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are free and all are welcome to attend. Photo supplied Laura Payne – Studio Portrait

North Island College’s School of Fine Arts and DIGITAL Design + Development is welcoming contemporary Canadian visual artist Laura Payne to the 2022 Artist Talk series.

Working in painting, sculpture and electronic media, Payne’s practice addresses the space where simulated abstraction becomes hyperreality, creating trompe-l’œil – using realistic imagery to create optical illusions.

She will speak Thursday, March 17 from 6-7 p.m. The event is held online and is free to attend.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Laura as our next Artist Talk speaker,” said Sara Vipond, series co-ordinator and NIC fine art faculty member. “Her work explores the intersection of physical and digital mediums, creating striking imagery that pushes our perceptions. We’re excited to hear her speak about her process and how she developed her professional practice.”

Artist Talk presentations are led by the artists and each last one hour, allowing the audience gain insight in each artist’s professional practice. A short question period follows each presentation.

For emerging artists, the Artist Talk series is a chance to learn from contemporary artists, including how to develop a robust studio practice, find their own voice within arts-based research, create successful applications for grants, exhibitions and residencies, and cultivate relationships with fellow artists and curators to develop collaborative work and gallery shows.

The series will wrap with the Comox Valley Art Gallery on March 31.

To register for a free ticket to these events or to learn more about each speaker, visit nicart.tickit.ca.

