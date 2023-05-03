Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali to play in Comox

The May 4 Thursday night jazz concert at The Little Red Church in Comox features a very special band, when the multi-award-winning Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali graces the stage as part of their two-month, 42-venue, cross-Canada tour. This tour is presented with funding from the Canada Council for the Arts.
Led by fast-rising piano star Nick Maclean – an eight-time Global Music Award winner and one of the most in-demand young jazz piano players in Toronto – this contemplative, yet thrilling quartet delivers jazz between the two poles of thoughtful introspection and powerhouse conveyance, taking influences from Herbie Hancock’s primordial 1960s Blue Note era recordings. Maclean’s quartet heavily features one of Canada’s most provocative improvising trumpet players – Brownman Ali – the internationally acclaimed, multi-award-winning jazz iconoclast who has been heralded as “Canada’s pre-eminent jazz trumpet player” by New York City’s Village Voice.
For this show, Ali and Maclean stand shoulder-to-shoulder with two of Canada’s top-tier rhythm section players: Bennett Young on upright bass, and Jacob Wutzke on drums.
The Georgia Straight Jazz Society endeavours to feature fine jazz performances of all genres, in an effort to sustain live music, and further the art.
This is your opportunity to listen to live modern jazz music from the leading edge. Don’t miss it!
Doors open at 7 p.m. Downbeat is at 7:30 pm. Admission is $15 for members, $20 for non-members. Visit georgiastraightjazz.com to see more information about upcoming spring and summer concerts.
Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society