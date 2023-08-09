Nico Rhodes and friends take the stage at Gardens on Anderton in Comox

Nico Rhodes and friends will take to the stage at the Gardens on Anderton, on Saturday, Aug. 12. Photo by William Jorgensen

By Malcolm Holt

Special to the Record

It’s always exciting to welcome the wonderful B3 organist Nico Rhodes onto our stage, and this time, we’re promised a memorable outdoor performance at the Gardens on Anderton (2012 Anderton Rd., Comox) on Saturday, Aug. 12, 5-7 p.m.

Doubly so, because he’s managed to fit us into his extremely busy summer season, involving projects coast to coast.

“This is a group for all seasons, playing down and dirty blues, smooth standards, and original compositions,” said Rhodes, of the lineup he will bring to Comox. “The alliance boasts an impressive lineup: perhaps most thrilling is vocalist Frederika Ionescu’s impeccable vocal stylings. Add to this James McRae’s explosive drumming style, and Larry Miller’s lyrical and masterful horn stylings and you’re guaranteed a memorable evening.”

Combine this with Rhodes’s organ wizardry, you’re guaranteed an evening of unexpected musical surprises, familiar tunes, and musical mastery. Known for his technical virtuosity and responsive touch, Rhodes’s playing has been described as both “acrobatic,” and “heartbreakingly sensitive.” Ever seeking new sources of inspiration and creativity, he is currently working on a variety of piano compositions, musicals, and symphonic works, in addition to directing musicals.

“We’ve planned a selection of tunes that match this wonderful outdoor venue, including Polka Dots and Moonbeams, ’Round Midnight, Back at The Chicken Shack, Almost Like Being In Love and Agua De Beber, said Rhodes. “I intend to send everyone home with a warm summer glow.”

Admission is $20 (cash only) at the main entrance to the Gardens. Parking is available along the access road, behind the Anderton Nursery. Look for the “Live Jazz” sign, and please follow the directions offered by the parking volunteers. Concert seating is provided under the marquis, and you are also encouraged to bring your own chairs and select a shaded place in the garden to picnic with friends and family. Snacks, ices, and refreshments will also be available from the Garden Shop.

Malcolm Holt is the president of the Georgia Straight Jazz Society

ComoxJazzLive music