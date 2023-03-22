North Island Choral Society performs Mozart’s Requiem for spring concert

Mozart. Requiem.

What do those two words mean to you?

Especially if one has had an opportunity to view or listen to any of the background stories behind this work, they can evoke myriad thoughts, images, and feelings. With so many differing books, editorials, and opinions on the subject, it can become very easy to blur the line between fact and fiction. Perhaps this only adds to its overall aura and mystique.

For the last three months, the 60-voice North Island Choral Society, accompanied by Elvera Penner, has been experiencing the joy of rehearsing Mozart’s stirring Requiem. Accompanied by an accomplished orchestra of strings, winds and tympani, the work features glorious harmonies and intricate fugal passages performed by the chorus and four well-known soloists. Comox Valley’s soprano Jennifer Rasor and contralto Lisa Stephens-Deith will lend their talents, and Dr. Chris Bellamy will again travel up from Parksville to delight us with his warm baritone voice. Coming up from Victoria are tenor Adam Dyjach, and two trumpet players, Stevan Paranosic, principal trumpet of the Vancouver Island Symphony, and Steve Donegan from the Naden Band. The Requiem contains one of the world’s most famous trombone solos, and for this performance, artistic director Paul Colthorpe will step down from the podium at one point to join the four soloists.

Mozart’s Requiem will be performed at St. George’s United Church at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. Tickets, $25 for adults and $10 for youth, are available at Blue Heron Books in Comox, and at Benjamin Moore House of Colour in Courtenay.

