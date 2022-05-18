North Island Choral Society members rehearsing. Photo supplied

North Island Choral Society returns with Renew and Rejoice

June 3, 4 performances feature works by Schubert and Vivaldi

North Island Choral Society has been renewed, and they are rejoicing!

June 3 and 4 will see them present their first concert since 2019, performing two joyous works by Schubert and Vivaldi.

NICS is well known for performing major works with orchestra, and has been a thriving choir for over 35 years. Paul Colthorpe, artistic director, is delighted to be once again conducting this 50-voice choir with accomplished accompanist Elvera Penner.

“We are ecstatic to be able to sing these important works,” he said. “They are not long, but they are exquisite.”

For these performances, Colthorpe has enlisted the talents of local soloists Carol Anne Parkinson and Jennifer Rasor (sopranos), Lisa Stephens-Deith (contralto), Brian Lawrence (tenor), and Chris Bellamy (baritone). They will be accompanied by a small string orchestra with concertmaster Corrine Innes, and augmented by trumpeter Mark Hoskins.

Franz Schubert’s stunning Mass in G was written in six days in Vienna in 1815 when Schubert was only 18, yet was not published until 18 years after his death. It has been described as lyrical and unpretentious, and the NICS singers are finding it a pleasure to learn.

“It is my first time singing this piece – it is not technically difficult, but the harmonies and orchestration are warm and moving,” soprano Jo-Anne Preston said.

Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria is one of the most performed Baroque works in the choral repertoire. Written in Venice about 1715, it lay undiscovered until the late-1920s, when it was found among a pile of forgotten Vivaldi manuscripts. The work is full of life and emotion, beginning and ending with rousing choruses, with a variety of arias, duets and ensemble pieces in between. “Singing this is such fun!” said alto Cathie Talbot. “It’s so full of energy, and every section is unique. I understand why Vivaldi is so popular.”

Renew and Rejoice will be performed at St. George’s United Church on Friday, June 3 at 7:30 p.m., and on Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at Blue Heron Books, Benjamin Moore House of Colour and from choir members.

