North Island College hosting fine arts studio tours and art event

North Island College fine arts student Kat Cearns’s oil painting on canvas, I Wish I Knew, will be on display at the Art Event, along with a diverse range of work from students in all of the fine art disciplines. Admission is free and everyone is invited; all ages are welcome.

The North Island College’s School of Fine Art + Design welcomes the public to a showcase of visual art, and tours of NIC’s fine art and design studios.

The art exhibition, titled In the Works showcases pieces created by NIC fine art and digital design + development students and features a diverse range of work from all the fine art disciplines including printmaking, video and sound, painting, drawing, ceramics, 3D design, photography, sculpture and integrated practices.

“This event matters so much to students, as they have the opportunity to exhibit their art, sometimes for the first time, in a professional setting. For faculty and staff at NIC, we have the opportunity to celebrate the work of our graduating students at this event as well,” said Elizabeth Russell, department chair, NIC School of Fine Art.

The free, all-ages event kicks off on Friday, April 22 from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Raven and Shadbolt Studios on NIC’s Comox Valley campus.

In addition to an indoor installation, several outdoor art pieces have been installed outside the Shadbolt Studio and Raven Hall for the opening night. There will also be daytime viewing opportunities and studio tours on Saturday April 23 from noon to 4 p.m. and from Monday April 25 to Thursday April 28 from noon to 4 p.m.

This is the first year that the Fine Arts will be opening all the art studios to the public from printmaking to ceramics with art from each studio on display.

“We are opening up all of the art studios this year because we wish to showcase the work presented in the printmaking and the ceramic studios as well as the other disciplines,” said Russell.

Along with the exhibition and tours, the department is also holding an information session for anyone interested in studying fine arts – either through a program or individual classes. The online session takes place Tuesday, April 26 from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Interested participants can contact Russell directly at elizabeth.russell@nic.bc.ca.

For more information on future events, student artwork and the programs, join NIC’s School of Fine Art and Design on Facebook at @RavenHallGallery or NIC Digital Design + Development at @NICDGL and on Instagram at @digital_design_and_development.

To explore more about NIC’s School of Fine Art events and programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/fine-art.

