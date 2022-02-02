North Island College’s Artist Talk series returns online

Cree and two-spirited artist Preston Buffalo kicks off the Winter 2022 NIC Artist Talk Series on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. Tickets are free and can be reserved at nicart.tickit.ca.

North Island College’s School of Fine Arts and DIGITAL Design + Development is presenting the Winter 2022 Artist Talk series this February and March.

The free events return in an online format for the second year running, allowing attendees from Vancouver Island, Canada, and across the globe to tune in to hear from a diverse field of accomplished artists.

“We’re really grateful to have so many artists and organizations join us for the Winter 2022 series,” said Sara Vipond, event co-ordinator and NIC fine art instructor. “These events are a highlight for us and we very much look forward to welcoming the general public as well.”

The first Artist Talk event kicks off on Feb. 3 with Preston Buffalo, a Cree, two-spirited artist whose work explores the complexity of Indigenous identity through the interdisciplinary use of mediums such as sculpture, printmaking, photography, soundscape, and digital media. Buffalo’s work also dives into issues such as addition, the loss of culture and language, displacement and disenfranchisement.

Artist Talk presentations are led by the artists and each last one hour, allowing the audience gain insight in each artist’s professional practice. A short question period follows each presentation.

For emerging artists, the Artist Talk series is a chance to learn from contemporary artists, including how to develop a robust studio practice, find their own voice within arts-based research, create successful applications for grants, exhibitions and residencies, and cultivate relationships with fellow artists and curators to develop collaborative work and gallery shows.

“In 2021, we had audience members join us from as far away as Nepal,” said Vipond. “It’s been immensely positive to see the reach of this series grow in popularity and it also speaks to the integrity and expertise of the artists who join us each year.”

The full Winter 2022 Artist Talk line-up follows:

Preston Buffalo – Thursday, Feb. 3, 6-7 pm

Lucie Chan – Thursday, Feb. 17, 6-7 pm

Fathom Sounds Collective – Thursday, March 3, 6-7 pm

Laura Payne – Thursday, March 17, 6-7 pm

Comox Valley Art Gallery – Thursday, March 31, 6-7 pm

To register for a free ticket to these events or to learn more about each speaker, visit nicart.tickit.ca.