North Island College’s Artist Talk speakers explore relationships with water

Video still from Meniscus by Genevieve Robertson, 2021. Robertson and the other members of the Fathom Sounds Collective will speak at the next Artist Talk event, Thursday, March 3 from 6-7 pm. Tickets are free and can be reserved at nicart.tickit.ca

North Island College’s School of Fine Arts and DIGITAL Design + Development is welcoming the Fathom Sounds Collective to the 2022 Artist Talk series.

Fathom Sounds is a multidisciplinary collective of artists who care about the state of water as a living entity and a flowing field of living bodies. Artists Alana Bartol, Kat G Morris, Genevieve Robertson, Nancy Tam and Jay White formed the group to think both collectively and long-term, about the health of water and the role artists play in responding to urgent ecological, political, and social issues that collect around water.

They will present Thursday, March 3 from 6-7 p.m.

“We’re so grateful to have Fathom Sounds join us this term to share their multidisciplinary approach to building relationships, with a focus on the connection to the natural world,” said Sara Vipond, series co-ordinator and NIC fine art faculty member.

Artist Talk presentations are led by the artists and each lasts one hour, allowing the audience to gain insight into each artist’s professional practice. A short question period follows each presentation.

For emerging artists, the Artist Talk series is a chance to learn from contemporary artists, including how to develop a robust studio practice, find their own voice within arts-based research, create successful applications for grants, exhibitions and residencies, and cultivate relationships with fellow artists and curators to develop collaborative work and gallery shows.

All Artist Talk events this term are being held online, so audience members can participate from across the region and around the world.

“Since we’ve transitioned to the online format, it’s been immensely positive to see the series grow in popularity,” said Vipond. “It speaks to the integrity and expertise of the artists who join us.”

Following Fathom Sounds Collective are two more Artist Talk events this term:

Laura Payne – Thursday, March 17, 6-7 p.m.

Comox Valley Art Gallery – Thursday, March 31, 6-7 p.m.

To register for a free ticket to these events or to learn more about each speaker, visit nicart.tickit.ca.

