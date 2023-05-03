Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree at St. George’s Church in Courtenay

Luke Blu Guthrie (pictured), along with Blaine Dunaway, will be playing at St. George’s Sunday, May 14. File photo

St. George’s United Church invites everyone to the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree featuring local musicians Luke Blu Guthrie and Blaine Dunaway on Sunday, May 14 at the 10:30 Sunday service.

The music will feature favourite folk, country, and traditional gospel songs.

Guthrie and Dunaway have been invited back based on the overwhelmingly positive response to their “energetic, inspiring” performances at several St. George’s events.

There is no cost to attend. Just come to St. George’s United on Sunday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m.

Located in the heart of downtown Courtenay at 505 6th Street, St. George’s United Church is a spiritually vibrant, inclusive, justice-seeking community of faith that has been changing lives in the Comox Valley for over a century. Its vision is to be a Christian Church that is a beacon of God’s love and hope in the community, doing so through unconditional welcome, spiritual transformation, and reaching out in love for the common good.

St. George’s weekly Sunday service is at 10:30 a.m., followed by a coffee social in the fellowship hall.

Families with young children are very welcome. St. George’s has a diverse group of more than 30 young children who participate in the Children’s Church while their parents and grandparents remain in the main service.

