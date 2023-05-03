Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree at St. George’s Church in Courtenay

St. George’s United Church invites everyone to the Ol’ Time Gospel Jamboree featuring local musicians Luke Blu Guthrie and Blaine Dunaway on Sunday, May 14 at the 10:30 Sunday service.
The music will feature favourite folk, country, and traditional gospel songs.
Guthrie and Dunaway have been invited back based on the overwhelmingly positive response to their “energetic, inspiring” performances at several St. George’s events.
There is no cost to attend. Just come to St. George’s United on Sunday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m.
Comox ValleyCourtenayLive music