Canadian folk-pop icon Shari Ulrich will play 2 shows at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay this month. File photo

Old Church Theatre in Courtenay adds Second Shari Ulrich show

Due to popular demand, the Old Church Theatre Society (OCTS) has added a second Shari Ulrich show.

Ulrich’s original concert date of Feb. 26 sold out quickly, and OCTS artistic director Doug Cox was able to get Ulrich to commit to a second evening.

The OCTS has been an early success, with sell-outs of all productions since its reopening, in January.

“It’s been really positive so far,” said Cox. “We are thrilled. I can’t wait for the COVID half-capacity rule to go away so more peole can enjoy the shows. But the audience support so far has been great.”

A Feb. 12 show featuring Cox and Linda McRae is already sold out.

There are still a few tickets available for The Songs Of Woodstock, March 22.

Upcoming shows to watch for include Big Little Lions on April 9 and Martyn Joseph on May 1.

“Another one to mention is The Queens of Country, starring Carolyn Mark and friends, on April 22,” said Cox. “Carolyn is a quite well-known artist, part of the alt-country scene. She hosted the Hootenanny in Victoria for years. She has played all over North America. She will put together another one of our theme shows – a celebration of the legendary country singers.”

Visit oldchurchcourtenay.com for more information about all the upcoming shows.

ALSO: New management, new vision for Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

