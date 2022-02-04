Old Church Theatre in Courtenay adds Second Shari Ulrich show

Due to popular demand, the Old Church Theatre Society (OCTS) has added a second Shari Ulrich show.

Ulrich’s original concert date of Feb. 26 sold out quickly, and OCTS artistic director Doug Cox was able to get Ulrich to commit to a second evening.

The OCTS has been an early success, with sell-outs of all productions since its reopening, in January.

“It’s been really positive so far,” said Cox. “We are thrilled. I can’t wait for the COVID half-capacity rule to go away so more peole can enjoy the shows. But the audience support so far has been great.”

A Feb. 12 show featuring Cox and Linda McRae is already sold out.

There are still a few tickets available for The Songs Of Woodstock, March 22.

Upcoming shows to watch for include Big Little Lions on April 9 and Martyn Joseph on May 1.

“Another one to mention is The Queens of Country, starring Carolyn Mark and friends, on April 22,” said Cox. “Carolyn is a quite well-known artist, part of the alt-country scene. She hosted the Hootenanny in Victoria for years. She has played all over North America. She will put together another one of our theme shows – a celebration of the legendary country singers.”

Visit oldchurchcourtenay.com for more information about all the upcoming shows.

ALSO: New management, new vision for Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyConcerts