Old Time Fiddlers hosting Spring Jamboree in the Comox Valley

The always entertaining Ed Peekeekoot will play a concert for the BC Fiddlers Spring Jamboree on April 21 at the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road. (Photo by Don Bodger) The Old Time Fiddlers will be performing for the Saturday dance at the Spring Jamboree, April 22. Photo supplied

Definition of Jamboree: A large party or celebration with music and entertainment.

A Spring Jamboree is exactly what Branch #17 of the BC Old Time Fiddlers Association is planning for the Comox Valley, on April 21-22.

They are inviting everyone who wants to shake the winter doldrums, to come out to the Fallen Alders Hall on Royston Road.

The Friday evening entertainment will see Fiddlers and backup musicians from various parts of Vancouver Island kick off the Jamboree, followed by a concert by Ed Peekeekoot.

Multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and storyteller, Peekeekoot has a timeless kind of cool that appeals to audiences of all ages. His performances go from blazing guitar work, to foot-stomping fiddle, and haunting native flute, all sprinkled with his Cree humour and philosophy.

The Friday evening concert will be followed by a musical jam session. The concert audience is invited to stay and listen, or join in if they wish. This is likely to be a fun and lively event.

Saturday afternoon is the big “Variety/Talent Show”, from 1-5 p.m. You won’t believe the talent that is hiding on this Island. Although there is already a lot of great talent lined up, if you sing, step dance, or play an instrument, you can still register at the hall between 11 a.m. and noon on the Saturday (April 22), and the organizers will try and fit you in for a 10-or 15-minute time slot.

Saturday evening there will be a dance, with music by the Old Time Fiddlers, starting at 7 p.m. Although there are lively jigs, swinging reels, and smooth waltzes that feature the fiddles, there are also very talented singers and other instrumentalists ready to entertain.

Admissions fees are: Friday evening concert $12. Saturday afternoon Variety/Talent show $5. Saturday evening dance $10.

These are family-friendly events and for anyone under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian, the admission is free.

