Comox Valley Scottish Dancing Club to start weekly lessons Sept. 12

I discovered Scottish country dancing about five years ago and have never looked back.

The dancers were welcoming, the instructors experienced (and patient), the dances were mentally challenging and the exercise was welcome.

Scottish country dancing has a great history with thousands of dances devised since the mid-1750s. Generally, they are three to four minutes long and danced in a set with four couples to piano, violin and/or accordion music. The challenge is to learn and keep in mind the three or four figures that comprise each dance as you are doing it – great exercise for the brain. There is footwork to master, too, but that comes with practice over time.

The Comox Valley Scottish Dancing Club will start weekly lessons Monday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. at the Comox United Church. The first two weeks are free to anyone who would like to give it a try. This activity ticks all the boxes for healthy living: a mental and physical workout while in a social and sometimes hilarious setting. We do laugh at ourselves. Bring a partner if you have one and if not, come as you are and enjoy dancing with one of us, meeting a new partner for each dance. For more information, visit cvscottishcountrydance.org

