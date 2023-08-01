Pair of artists share spotlight at Pearl Ellis Gallery exhibit in Comox

“Lonely Tree” by Miriam Meyers is one of the pieces on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox, Aug. 1-26. Photo submitted “Blue Skies are Smiling” by Elaine Smith is one of the pieces on exhibit at Pearl Ellis Gallery, Aug. 1-26. Photo submitted

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery presents a joint show with Elaine Smith and Miriam Myers entitled ‘Feeling our Way’ from Aug. 1-26.

Smith, a retired nurse, has lived in the Comox Valley since 1990 and has been creating art for almost 30 years. She has shown her art in various juried exhibitions and was recently accepted into the Federation of Canadian Artists. She works in her home studio and also shares space with a group of artists at Artwrx Studio/Gallery in Courtenay. An eclectic artist who loves to explore different styles and mediums, her current passion is abstract art.

“I’m driven by the pure joy of being creative,” said Smith. “I feel that creating art is an act that invites the artist and the viewer to create meaning and story within themselves. I hope my art brings some enjoyment, curiosity and/or possibly elicits the viewer to create a personal story or feeling(s) with which they can relate.”

Myers was born in the prairies and a few years ago relocated to Vancouver Island. She was overwhelmed by the natural beauty in the Comox Valley and continued her painting practice, working with the landscapes and colours that inspired her. While she is involved in the community in other capacities, she schedules time for art in her calendar.

“My goal is to create art that gives the viewer a feeling,” said Myers.

The Pearl Ellis Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Ave. in Comox. The Gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Admission is free.

An opening reception will be held Saturday August 5, 1-3 pm. Come and enjoy some refreshments and chat with the artists. In addition, this year the Pearl Ellis Gallery is also open Monday, Aug. 7 for Nautical Days.

For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearellisgallery.com

