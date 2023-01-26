Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox hosts its first Members Show and Sale of the year

“Ocean Flow” by Roy Randall is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied “A Brand New Year” by Isabelle Durand is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied

The Pearl Ellis Gallery will host its first Members Show and Sale of the year from Jan. 31-Feb. 25.

A wide range of styles, from both emerging and professional artists, will be displayed and include watercolour, acrylic and oil paintings, photography, fibre art, stained glass and clay pieces. All work is for sale.

Original art cards from more than 40 local artists are also available to purchase.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, 1-3 p.m. with artists in attendance. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

The Pearl Ellis Art Gallery is located at 1729 Comox Avenue in Comox. The Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday, noon-4 p.m. For more information about the gallery, and to see a virtual display of the exhibition, visit www.pearlellisgallery.com

