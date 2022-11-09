Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for a concert on Nov. 29. Photo by Karen McKinnon

Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for a concert on Nov. 29. Photo by Karen McKinnon

Pianist Sarah Hagen returns to Comox for November recital

Pianist Sarah Hagen brings a program of some of her favourite pieces to Comox United Church on Tuesday morning, Nov. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

The 75-minute recital will feature an exhilarating sonata by Haydn, Debussy’s cherished “Children’s Corner” suite, and some zesty and flirtatious Spanish music. Lauded for having “the ability to make the instrument bend to her will” (Whole Note Magazine) Hagen has been described by The Guardian (Charlottetown) as “one of the most expressive piano players that I have ever seen perform.”

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at sarahhagen.tickit.ca or reserved by emailing info@sarahhagen.com or calling (416) 454-2363. For more information, visit sarahhagen.com

ComoxLive music

