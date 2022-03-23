Pink Floyd tribute coming to Courtenay

PIGS - Canada’s Pink Floyd returns to Courtenay for a show at the Sid Williams Theatre on April 10 with their ‘Coming Back to Life Tour.’ Photo supplied

On April 10, you’ll wish you were here.

Where?

Courtenay – for PIGS, Canada’s Pink Floyd.

PIGS, considered Canada’s top touring Pink Floyd tribute, bring their authentic recreation of 1970s Floyd to fans with their new Canadian tour. The spring tour starts at the Sid Williams Theatre on April 10 – the only Vancouver Island date on the tour.

An absolute must-see for any Pink Floyd fan, PIGS are well known for their authentic rendition of classic Pink Floyd songs both new and old. On their Coming Back to Life Tour, PIGS are bringing back the feel-good classics to fans across Canada to highlight the best of the band’s incredible discography and celebrate the return of live music. Fans can expect flawless performances of songs from The Wall, The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and Animals, along with other classic favourites and rarities from Meddle to The Division Bell and beyond!

Celebrate the long and storied history of Pink Floyd with PIGS as they recreate the live Floyd experience from the 1970s, bringing the majestic music and legendary concert experience to life. Immerse yourself in the sound of Pink Floyd beneath lasers and the glow of a giant Mr. Screen, flawlessly performed with authentic instrumentation and incredible live sound.

Formed in 2008 in Victoria, PIGS: Canada’s Pink Floyd honour Pink Floyd’s music like no other tribute. They have spent over a decade meticulously recreating the live sound and concert experience of ’70s-era Pink Floyd and have perfected their craft in front of sold-out audiences throughout Canada. PIGS recreate the live experience of the seventies with authentic gear, accurate parts, and voices so close to the original it’s hard to tell them apart.

PIGS are as close as fans will get to experiencing the live sound and experience of ’70s Floyd shows.

Tickets for the Courtenay show are available at the Sid Williams box office, or online at Sidwilliamstheatre.com

Comox ValleyConcerts