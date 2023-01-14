Plenty happening at the Comox Valley Art Gallery in January

Have you ever felt lonesome?

That’s what artist Sarah Clark is asking in her project Let’s Be Islands Together, on now at the Comox Valley Art Gallery as part of the Real Reality exhibition.

Clark is inviting you to anonymously share your experiences of isolation and community, either in person or online. You can watch her create a data-drawing – a visual representation of their experience — that joins others in a large-scale artwork that describes the visual health of our community.

People of all ages are welcome to visit Clark in person at the Gallery for her “open office” data research from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Wednesday to Saturday until Jan. 28. People can also join her virtually by following the links at www.sarahemeryclark.com.

Clark’s “open office” is one of many hands-on experiences you can participate in at CVAG during the current exhibition. Other opportunities include:

• Felting/Spinning interactive experiences related to the work of artist Bran Mackie’s installation – For the Future

• Movement/Making/Stitching interactive experiences related to the work of artist Geneviève Johnson – Threading Side by Side

• Stop Motion animation and LEGO drop-in and make experiences related to the STREAM incubator projects at CVAG.

The activities are free and people of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. The Gallery is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Real Reality exhibition will close on Saturday, Jan. 28, with a public drop-in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The day will be full of hands-on activities, and from 1-5 p.m. there will be a hospitality table and guided conversations with artists, curators and members of the CVAG team.

“These hands-on public engagement activities are a wonderful way for people to experience the recent renovations at CVAG that have significantly increased our accessibility and visual presentation,” says Lawson.

The renovations include a new daylight-viewable screen in the CVAG window gallery, which can be viewed from the CVAG outdoor plaza. Starting Jan. 20 the screen will feature work by Michael Fernandez, a Governor General-awarded artist and educator.

Find out more about events at CVAG at www.comoxvalleyartgallery.com

