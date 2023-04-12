Production examining rural life of African-descent Canadians coming to Courtenay

Shayna Jones will perform her own creation, Black & Rural, at the Sid Williams Theatre. Black & Rural is the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to defy the monolith of what matters to Black lives. Photo supplied.

Black & Rural, the story of a lone Black country woman struggling to defy the monolith of what matters to Black lives, is coming to C0urtenay.

Premiering this year, project creator and writer Shayna Jones will perform on the Sid Williams Theatre stage on April 26 and 27, as part of its Blue Circle Series.

“We are very excited to have this beautiful performance make its touring premiere on the Sid Williams Theatre stage,” said general manager Deborah Renz. “This unique story provides a glimpse into the experiences of the Black community in rural areas, an important step in educating and improving all of our communities for all. The Sid Williams Theatre Society is committed to providing performances to the Comox Valley that are diverse in the stories they tell and those that perform, write and create them.”

Award-winning professional performance artist Shayna Jones weaves together dozens of real-life interviews with Black folk tucked away in Canada’s countryside, creating a story of vulnerability, quiet triumph and striking humanity. A professionally trained actor, vocalist and fine mover, she specializes in the traditional oral storytelling of African and Afro-Diasporic folklore.

“I’m still reeling, engaged and in awe of [Shayna Jones’s] mastery of performance and embodied story weaving, let alone her writing, process, content, relevance, grace [and] generosity,” said Bre McDaniel, an audience member. “I can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t be impacted and enjoy this profound work. Be good to yourself and go see [Black & Rural].”

Exploring everything from the isolation of being the only Black face in a white community to the power and autonomy derived from working with the land you live on, Black & Rural illuminates a community separated by thousands of miles, but with an undeniable bond of shared experience and hopes.

Theatre critic Jo Ledingham said the performance was “spell-binding” adding “Black & Rural awakens a deep-seated longing in many of us who live busy, noisy, urban lives and wonder why we live the way we do. One life. No rewind.”

Funded by the Canada Council of the Arts and other provincial and regional supporters, Black & Rural is a blended theatrical performance of song, storytelling and percussion, exploring the narrative of race in the face of those who live in rural areas. The production is drawn from the true stories of Black Canadians and explores their lived experiences, far from the roar of urbanity, with frankness and grace.

Due to the occasional strong language featured in this show, viewer discretion is advised. For more information about the Blue Circle Series event Black & Rural or to purchase tickets, please visit www.sidwilliamstheatre.com

