Quarantones hosting concerts in Comox and Cumberland

The Quarantones, a Comox Valley men’s chorus is presenting their “New Directions” concert series on Feb. 19 at the Comox United Church, and Feb. 20 at Weird Church in Cumberland.

Led by the multi-talented Denise Marquette, the Quarantones have been singing together both in person and virtually for almost two years. In August 2021 their Sea Shanties concert at the Gardens on Anderton sold out. Later, they were guest performers at Island Voices concerts and the Handal’s Messiah singalong event at the Comox Mall.

New Directions is an apt description of the group and of these concerts. Now an auditioned chorus, the Quarantones are diversifying their repertoire for the enjoyment of audiences and the singers as well. One of the new members is Dr. John Hooper, who is also the director of Island Voices Chamber Choir.

“As a newcomer to the area, I have particularly enjoyed singing with the Quarantones,” said Hooper. “Each guy brings a unique voice and personality to the group, which elevates our shared experiences. Our conductor Denise has the character to bring us all together to sing everything from Latin motets to sea shanties! Bottom line: it’s a lot of fun!”

The Quarantones sing music that touches the hearts of their audiences, and lingers in the memory long after the concert ends. The New Directions concerts will have music for every taste: classical music such as Franz Beibl’s Ave Maria; Loch Lomond and Bonnie Dundee for the Scots; music from Paul McCartney, Steven Stills, Manhattan Transfer, a taste of sea shanties and more.

The Quarantones believe in giving back to the community. Last summer’s concert raised $1,000 for the Comox Valley Children’s Choir. This year, net proceeds from the Weird Church concert will be donated to the committee raising funds for critical repairs to this beautiful and historic 1890s building, a unique and acoustically resonant performance venue in the Valley.

Tickets are available at Blue Heron Books in Comox and Laughing Oyster Books in Courtenay.

